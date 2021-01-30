Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.67.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,790.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 388,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Paychex by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $87.32. 2,248,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,787. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.56. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

