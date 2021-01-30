Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 12,699 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $809,688.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $858,960.36.

On Thursday, January 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,507 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $171,378.52.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $178,753.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $175,274.16.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,520 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $175,946.40.

On Monday, January 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $174,859.28.

On Friday, January 8th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,091 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $354,384.51.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,065 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $327,604.20.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,533 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $153,905.08.

On Monday, December 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $237,598.63.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $71.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,029,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 480,778 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 876,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

