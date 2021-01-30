Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.34 and last traded at $32.42. Approximately 1,648,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,035,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

PDCO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 165,416 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

