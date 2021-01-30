Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Trading Down 5.5%

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.34 and last traded at $32.42. Approximately 1,648,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,035,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

