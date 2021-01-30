Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.90. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings per share of $2.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $12.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $15.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,765,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,966,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.61. 1,265,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.24. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $293.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

