Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 69,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 54,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 309,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $128.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

