Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRGNF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Paragon Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

