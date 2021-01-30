Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Up 712.3% in January

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, an increase of 712.3% from the December 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,762,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Paladin Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. 2,748,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,155. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Paladin Energy has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.30.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

