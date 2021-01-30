Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Up 712.3% in January

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, an increase of 712.3% from the December 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,762,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Paladin Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. 2,748,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,155. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Paladin Energy has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.30.
About Paladin Energy
See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.