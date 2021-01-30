Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA) Shares Gap Up to $190.00

Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $190.00, but opened at $197.50. Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) shares last traded at $192.00, with a volume of 6,202 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 195.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of £89.84 million and a P/E ratio of -5.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.40%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

