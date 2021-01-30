Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Trading Up 0.5%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) shares traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.70. 2,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

