Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE:INGR opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.