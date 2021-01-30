Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 13,793 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,793 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

NYSE:KRC opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

