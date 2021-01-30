Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 1,114,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,908,000 after acquiring an additional 212,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $69,114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

NYSE:LNC opened at $45.49 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.