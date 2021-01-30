Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. KCG upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

