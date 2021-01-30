Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,276 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 830,074 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,700,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 174.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 70,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in TTM Technologies by 247.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 66,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.