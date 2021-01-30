Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,635,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after acquiring an additional 301,550 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,766,000 after acquiring an additional 123,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 691,519 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNH stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $78.72.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho upped their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $38,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,133.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,756 shares of company stock worth $199,507,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

