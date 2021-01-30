Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after buying an additional 2,825,745 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,424,000 after purchasing an additional 699,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 640,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after buying an additional 593,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,268,000 after purchasing an additional 384,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $12,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

