Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) rose 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 4,116,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 1,907,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OUT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -95.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,354,000 after buying an additional 822,961 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,689,000 after buying an additional 76,950 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 648.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,535,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

