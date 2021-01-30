Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the December 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Otsuka stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $21.44. 18,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $23.69.
About Otsuka
Featured Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.