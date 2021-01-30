Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the December 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Otsuka stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $21.44. 18,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

