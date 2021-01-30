Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OSIIF stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Osino Resources has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

