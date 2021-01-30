OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

OSI Systems stock opened at $90.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $98.26.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,018,253.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

