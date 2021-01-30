Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Down 86.5% in January

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the December 31st total of 819,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,108.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORRAF remained flat at $$1.91 during trading on Friday. Orora has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia, Orora North America and Other. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

