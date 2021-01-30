Orion Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.32 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00008925 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $51.06 million and $6.32 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00126224 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00265359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00065796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00312562 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars.

