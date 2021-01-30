Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $742.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $36.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

OBNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

