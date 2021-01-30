Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Hits $0.0671 on Major Exchanges

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00130188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00264113 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00066009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064979 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,439.83 or 0.92151917 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,844,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

Orient Walt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

