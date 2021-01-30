OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OPRX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,032 shares of company stock worth $792,962 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $363,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

