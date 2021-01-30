Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $11.95. 3,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPT. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

