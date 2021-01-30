Optas LLC Trims Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Optas LLC lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $354.37 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.06 and a 200-day moving average of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

