Optas LLC Sells 8,298 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Optas LLC decreased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 62,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 85,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

SMFG stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

