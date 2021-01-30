Optas LLC Sells 2,416 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Optas LLC lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Paychex by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.56. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

