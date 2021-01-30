Optas LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Optas LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

NYSE V opened at $193.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.42. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.