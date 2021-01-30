Optas LLC Acquires New Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Qualys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Qualys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,245,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Insiders sold 249,190 shares of company stock worth $24,305,439 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $138.47 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

