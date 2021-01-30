Oppenheimer Comments on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.16. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.47. The company has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

