Oppenheimer Comments on Homology Medicines, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Homology Medicines in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%.

In other Homology Medicines news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,025,500 shares of company stock worth $12,836,800. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

