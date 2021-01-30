Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on (RSI) (NYSE:RSI)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of (RSI) (NYSE:RSI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of (RSI) in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on (RSI) in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on (RSI) in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RSI opened at $18.17 on Thursday. (RSI) has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc

