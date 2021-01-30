Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.79 and a beta of 0.85.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
