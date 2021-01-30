Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

