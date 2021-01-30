Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Price Up 9%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s stock price shot up 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $34.38. 1,364,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,025,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

LPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

