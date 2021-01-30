Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Price Up 9%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s stock price shot up 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $34.38. 1,364,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,025,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.
LPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41.
In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.
