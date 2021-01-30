OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. 22,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,048. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other news, Director Jason Hwang sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $46,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,589.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,496 shares of company stock worth $106,640 over the last 90 days.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

