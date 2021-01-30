OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. 22,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,048. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.
OP Bancorp Company Profile
OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.
