OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Trading 5.8% Higher

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.82. 495,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 475,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.65.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

