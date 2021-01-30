Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.86. Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 106,413 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.75 million and a PE ratio of -6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 11.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.89.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) alerts:

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.