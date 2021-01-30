Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,579,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,613,000 after buying an additional 5,547,335 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,743,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,923,000 after buying an additional 679,534 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Old Republic International by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after buying an additional 1,409,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Old Republic International by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after buying an additional 1,309,456 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

