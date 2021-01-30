OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) (LON:OKYO) Shares Gap Down to $9.13

Shares of OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) (LON:OKYO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $8.75. OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 616,097 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.94. The company has a market cap of £58.85 million and a PE ratio of -86.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.37.

OKYO Pharma Limited Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited operates as a life sciences and biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. Its pre-clinical development program includes Chemerin for the treatment of ocular inflammation, dry eye disease, and ocular neuropathic pain; and BAM8, a non-opioid analgesic. OKYO Pharma Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

