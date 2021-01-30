OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Trading Up 7.5% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.72. 350,042 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 259,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $882.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. Equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar bought 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $56,218.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

