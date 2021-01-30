Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.29

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $8.00. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 38,771 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $97.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMEX. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.