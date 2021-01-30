Odeon Capital Group Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Hold

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.07.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.