Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading 9.6% Higher

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.82. 26,723,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 37,735,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $286.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

