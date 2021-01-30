OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Now Covered by ING Group

ING Group started coverage on shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. OCI has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

About OCI

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

