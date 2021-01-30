OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Now Covered by ING Group

ING Group started coverage on shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. OCI has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.
About OCI
See Also: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.