OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. 193,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

