OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.
OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years.
NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. 193,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.