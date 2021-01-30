OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.