Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,836.18 ($23.99).

OCDO stock opened at GBX 2,777 ($36.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.45. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,417.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,378.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

